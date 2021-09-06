Cades Cove Loop Road to close for scheduled project

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed for three weeks to resurface the 11 mile road.

More than two million people drive on the road each year.

I need to take @WVLTPat with me every time I go to Cade's Cove so that way we can see a bear family! He captured this baby bear and lots of great video on our journey up there. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/RcEeCNx3y2 — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) September 6, 2021

“It’s ok because I think by the time they re-open, it’ll be peak season for looking at the foliage so perfect timing,” said Tammy Pitts, a tourist from Knoxville.

According to park officials, the road was fully reconstructed and resurfaced in 2010. This preventive pavement treatment will maintain the heavily used road in good condition and extend the service life of the asphalt surface.

The project begins September 7 and goes through September 27.

