Cades Cove Loop Road to close for scheduled project
Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed for three weeks to resurface the 11 mile road.
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed for three weeks to resurface the 11 mile road.
More than two million people drive on the road each year.
“It’s ok because I think by the time they re-open, it’ll be peak season for looking at the foliage so perfect timing,” said Tammy Pitts, a tourist from Knoxville.
According to park officials, the road was fully reconstructed and resurfaced in 2010. This preventive pavement treatment will maintain the heavily used road in good condition and extend the service life of the asphalt surface.
The project begins September 7 and goes through September 27.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.