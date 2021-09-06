Advertisement

Cades Cove Loop Road to close for scheduled project

Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed for three weeks to resurface the 11 mile road.
Car on Cades Cove Road Loop
Car on Cades Cove Road Loop(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed for three weeks to resurface the 11 mile road.

More than two million people drive on the road each year.

“It’s ok because I think by the time they re-open, it’ll be peak season for looking at the foliage so perfect timing,” said Tammy Pitts, a tourist from Knoxville.

According to park officials, the road was fully reconstructed and resurfaced in 2010. This preventive pavement treatment will maintain the heavily used road in good condition and extend the service life of the asphalt surface.

The project begins September 7 and goes through September 27.

