Cookeville man missing for months, officials still searching

PUTNAM CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding Joshua Brian Bohannon, who was last seen on June 3 of this year, according to officials.

Bohannon was last known to be wearing a black Reebok hoodie, black Under Armour sweatpants, black and white Nike shoes and a black ball cap.

The 27-year-old is approximately 160 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair, according to officials.

He was last seen near Burgess Falls State Park, authorities stated.

If you have information, contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 528-8484 or Vickie Jones at (931) 267-7920.

