Advertisement

Job opportunities abound for skilled workers

Labor Day Picnic celebrates workers, highlights East Tennessee jobs.
Knoxville area Labor Day Picnic at Tyson Park
Knoxville area Labor Day Picnic at Tyson Park(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Making a living by working with your hands is possible in East Tennessee through a variety of skilled trades or crafts. The Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council hosted a Labor Day picnic to celebrate workers and showcase opportunities.

“Everybody’s looking for workers,” said Labor Council President Sam Alexander. “Anything you want to get into, it’s there, electricians, plumbers...even the railroads are hiring currently.”

AT & T had a booth at the picnic showcasing its need for skilled workers to work with fiber optics.

Jason Andrews is with one labor group that specializes in sheet metal for air conditioning ducts and other industrial uses.

“We’re looking for people to learn this trade.” Andrews said.

He said there are lots of jobs for those willing to learn through apprenticeship or trade school classes.

“We’ve got the largest construction project in Tennessee in Oak Ridge, Tennessee,” said Andrews of the work for the federal government’s Department of Energy facilities.

Knoxville’s Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie said education is the way for young people to get involved, “to find out what those career paths are so we can get kids excited about these jobs. And these are great jobs to have...We’re talking about jobs and we’re talking about made in America, in the USA. This is what it’s all about.”

“This is for the working people of America,” said Andrews. “This is our day!”

East Tennessee schools teaching trade skills include:

Roane State

TCAT Knoxville

Pellissippi State

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash
No the sunsphere is not on fire
No, the Sunsphere is not on fire
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy injured in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Ammonia release at chicken processing plant investigated
Joshua Bohannon went missing on June 3, 2021.
Cookeville man missing for months, officials still searching
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident
Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash