Job opportunities abound for skilled workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Making a living by working with your hands is possible in East Tennessee through a variety of skilled trades or crafts. The Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council hosted a Labor Day picnic to celebrate workers and showcase opportunities.

“Everybody’s looking for workers,” said Labor Council President Sam Alexander. “Anything you want to get into, it’s there, electricians, plumbers...even the railroads are hiring currently.”

AT & T had a booth at the picnic showcasing its need for skilled workers to work with fiber optics.

Jason Andrews is with one labor group that specializes in sheet metal for air conditioning ducts and other industrial uses.

“We’re looking for people to learn this trade.” Andrews said.

He said there are lots of jobs for those willing to learn through apprenticeship or trade school classes.

“We’ve got the largest construction project in Tennessee in Oak Ridge, Tennessee,” said Andrews of the work for the federal government’s Department of Energy facilities.

Knoxville’s Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie said education is the way for young people to get involved, “to find out what those career paths are so we can get kids excited about these jobs. And these are great jobs to have...We’re talking about jobs and we’re talking about made in America, in the USA. This is what it’s all about.”

“This is for the working people of America,” said Andrews. “This is our day!”

East Tennessee schools teaching trade skills include:

Roane State

TCAT Knoxville

Pellissippi State

