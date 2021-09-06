Advertisement

KPD searching for theft suspect

Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for a theft suspect.
KPD are asking for assistance in identifying this man
KPD are asking for assistance in identifying this man(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect, according to KPD.

The suspect stole property off of a porch on Highland Ave. and then the victim’s credit card was used at a Pilot and Dollar General at MiddleBrook and Western, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers or by using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash
No the sunsphere is not on fire
No, the Sunsphere is not on fire
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy injured in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

What a view from Scott County.
Tranquil weather, stray storms, and some of the last 90s
Car on Cades Cove Road Loop
Cades Cove Loop Road to close for scheduled project
Knoxville area Labor Day Picnic at Tyson Park
Job opportunities abound for skilled workers
Ammonia release at chicken processing plant investigated