KPD searching for theft suspect
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect, according to KPD.
The suspect stole property off of a porch on Highland Ave. and then the victim’s credit card was used at a Pilot and Dollar General at MiddleBrook and Western, according to officials.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers or by using the P3 Tips app.
