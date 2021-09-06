KPD searching for theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect, according to KPD.

Help needed to identify the pictured suspect, who stole property off of a porch on Highland Ave. The victim’s credit card was then used at a Pilot and Dollar General at Middlebrook and Western. If you recognize him, contact @tn_crime at https://t.co/Ac2VUyAmiR or the P3 Tips app. pic.twitter.com/Up11YbVzTu — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 6, 2021

The suspect stole property off of a porch on Highland Ave. and then the victim’s credit card was used at a Pilot and Dollar General at MiddleBrook and Western, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers or by using the P3 Tips app.

