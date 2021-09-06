More afternoon sunshine for Labor Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One front just moved through, leaving us in time for a nice Labor Day. Another cold front will bring in clouds and a few downpours to thunderstorms Wednesday, with a few more ups and downs in temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated rain is leftover this morning, after some late Sunday to overnight rain with spotty rumbles of thunder. Some patchy, dense fog is developing this morning, after as the line of clouds and spotty rain clears our area. We’re starting out near 68 degrees this morning.

Clouds are breaking up and clearing out by the afternoon hours, with high temperatures around 82 degrees for your Labor Day. The humidity level is dropping after the front brought last night’s scattered rain, so it’s actually mild dew points (low 60s) by the afternoon. That’s mostly sunny, below average high, and low humidity in time for your Monday afternoon and evening, so enjoy!

Tonight will stay mostly clear, with patchy fog, and a mild low of 61 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday stays mostly sunny, but it does heat up to the average high of 85 degrees. There’s a stray shower possible along the Smokies where a few clouds are passing by.

Tuesday night to Wednesday morning comes with spotty rain, as a warmer air lifts into our area. This helps Wednesday heat to 86 degrees, with a partly cloudy afternoon. Then a cold front approaches from the northwest by the evening, bringing a few showers and storms across our area into the overnight hours yet again.

This is the cold front that will then leave Thursday mostly sunny, with a high of 81 degrees and dropping humidity yet again.

From here, we have some cool mornings and mild afternoon. Temperatures gradually heat back up, but with high pressure setting up, we’re looking at some upper 80s by the start of next week, and 90s could find us again just beyond the 8-day forecast.

