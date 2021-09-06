Advertisement

No, the Sunsphere is not on fire

A false video of the Sunsphere ablaze is circulating on social media.
No the sunsphere is not on fire
No the sunsphere is not on fire(KFD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A misleading video appearing to show Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere circled around social media Sunday night, according to a tweet from Knoxville Fire Department officials.

The video allegedly shows the Sunsphere showering sparks about halfway up the tower. A user on Twitter posted the video, saying the false fire happened following the Big Kahuna Wing Festival.

The video actually shows a fireworks display following the festival.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash
Governor Bill Lee
Federal judge rules against Gov. Lee’s mask opt-out order
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy injured in officer-involved shooting
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza order to jail results in charges

Latest News

Heavy downpours for some overnight
Cold front brings downpours overnight, clearing out for Labor Day
Cars driving in the Jeep ride for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Hundreds honor Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss and troops killed in Afghanistan
Police in riot gear protect the old state capitol building in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, May 31,...
Nashville man charged with storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Lockerroom