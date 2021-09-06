No, the Sunsphere is not on fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A misleading video appearing to show Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere circled around social media Sunday night, according to a tweet from Knoxville Fire Department officials.

Big Kahuna Firework finale! Not the sun-sphere on fire. 🚒Professional Pyro techs at work👍😊 pic.twitter.com/EoevkgT3Ps — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 6, 2021

The video allegedly shows the Sunsphere showering sparks about halfway up the tower. A user on Twitter posted the video, saying the false fire happened following the Big Kahuna Wing Festival.

The video actually shows a fireworks display following the festival.

