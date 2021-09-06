No, the Sunsphere is not on fire
A false video of the Sunsphere ablaze is circulating on social media.
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A misleading video appearing to show Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere circled around social media Sunday night, according to a tweet from Knoxville Fire Department officials.
The video allegedly shows the Sunsphere showering sparks about halfway up the tower. A user on Twitter posted the video, saying the false fire happened following the Big Kahuna Wing Festival.
The video actually shows a fireworks display following the festival.
