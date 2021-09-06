Advertisement

Tranquil weather, stray storms, and some of the last 90s

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a few late day storms along a cold front Wednesday. Cooler mornings greet you late week.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to cooler mornings, loads of sunshine, drier weather, and finally, some late-season heat. All in all, it’s a great week full of calmer weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Happy Labor Day! This evening should be pretty spectacular, weather-wise. Humidity is decently low for early September standards. There’s minimal rain to contend with for the cookout.

Tuesday morning starts off with a slight chill; some at higher elevations will be in the middle 50s, while Knoxville starts around 59 degrees. There’s not much rain Tuesday afternoon, just a 10 percent threat in Monroe and McMinn Counties. Otherwise, we’re mostly sun-filled. Wednesday brings the week’s best threat for rain, though the amount and coverage are still rather spotty. The mountains could get two brief shots of rain while most are well under 0.25″ rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Behind the limited rain Wednesday, it’s cooler and sun-filled. It’s a ridiculously quiet forecast through the weekend. That’s great news for many heading to football Friday and Saturday!

The next 90 degree day is also our next limited chance for rain. Next Tuesday and Wednesday may be among our latest 90s of 2021.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash
No the sunsphere is not on fire
No, the Sunsphere is not on fire
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy injured in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Cooler much of this week. - Ben's Forecast
Cooler much of this week. - Ben's Forecast
Mild Labor Day afternoon.
More afternoon sunshine for Labor Day
More afternoon sunshine for Labor Day
More afternoon sunshine for Labor Day
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley helps you plan your day.
More afternoon sunshine for Labor Day