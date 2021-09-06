Tranquil weather, stray storms, and some of the last 90s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to cooler mornings, loads of sunshine, drier weather, and finally, some late-season heat. All in all, it’s a great week full of calmer weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Happy Labor Day! This evening should be pretty spectacular, weather-wise. Humidity is decently low for early September standards. There’s minimal rain to contend with for the cookout.

Tuesday morning starts off with a slight chill; some at higher elevations will be in the middle 50s, while Knoxville starts around 59 degrees. There’s not much rain Tuesday afternoon, just a 10 percent threat in Monroe and McMinn Counties. Otherwise, we’re mostly sun-filled. Wednesday brings the week’s best threat for rain, though the amount and coverage are still rather spotty. The mountains could get two brief shots of rain while most are well under 0.25″ rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Behind the limited rain Wednesday, it’s cooler and sun-filled. It’s a ridiculously quiet forecast through the weekend. That’s great news for many heading to football Friday and Saturday!

The next 90 degree day is also our next limited chance for rain. Next Tuesday and Wednesday may be among our latest 90s of 2021.

