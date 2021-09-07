74-year-old veteran subject of possible abuse investigation
The veteran was taken to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Knoxville Police officials said.
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating after 74-year-old Hobert Jennings of Knoxville was found with blood on his shirt and injuries on his face.
According to officials with the department, Jennings walked into his family’s apartment around 8 a.m. Saturday with the injuries, and police responded around 10:25 a.m. Jennings was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
WVLT News spoke with Jennings’ daughter, Alice Grant, who said he is a veteran.
The incident is being investigated by the KPD Major Crimes Unit.
