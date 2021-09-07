Advertisement

74-year-old veteran subject of possible abuse investigation

The veteran was taken to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Knoxville Police officials said.
Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating after 74-year-old Hobert Jennings of Knoxville was found with blood on his shirt and injuries on his face.

According to officials with the department, Jennings walked into his family’s apartment around 8 a.m. Saturday with the injuries, and police responded around 10:25 a.m. Jennings was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

WVLT News spoke with Jennings’ daughter, Alice Grant, who said he is a veteran.

The incident is being investigated by the KPD Major Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash
No the sunsphere is not on fire
No, the Sunsphere is not on fire
Tanker overturned
Overturned tanker leaking 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident

Latest News

Few clouds, warmer and a little more humid today.
A little warmer, but another cold front on the way
Desmond Hatchett
Police arrest Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges, 21 kids
Nashville concert to benefit Tennessee flood victims
Tennessee Poison Center warns of dangers in taking anti-parasitic drug for COVID-19