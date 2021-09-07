74-year-old veteran subject of possible abuse investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating after 74-year-old Hobert Jennings of Knoxville was found with blood on his shirt and injuries on his face.

According to officials with the department, Jennings walked into his family’s apartment around 8 a.m. Saturday with the injuries, and police responded around 10:25 a.m. Jennings was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

WVLT News spoke with Jennings’ daughter, Alice Grant, who said he is a veteran.

The incident is being investigated by the KPD Major Crimes Unit.

