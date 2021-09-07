Advertisement

Cookeville man missing for months, officials still searching

He was last seen near Burgess Falls State Park.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding Joshua Brian Bohannon, who was last seen on June 3 of this year, according to officials.

Bohannon was last known to be wearing a black Reebok hoodie, black Under Armour sweatpants, black and white Nike shoes and a black ball cap.

The 27-year-old is approximately 160 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair, according to officials.

He was last seen near Burgess Falls State Park, authorities stated.

If you have information, contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 528-8484 or Vickie Jones at (931) 267-7920.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash
No the sunsphere is not on fire
No, the Sunsphere is not on fire
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy injured in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident
Tanker overturned
Overturned tanker leaking 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel
What a view from Scott County.
Tranquil weather, stray storms, and some of the last 90s
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline