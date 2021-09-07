East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers leads to 20 closed cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers, law enforcement’s newest tip-processing program, gave a four-month update Tuesday. The program allows people to anonymously submit tips to law enforcement for possible cash prizes.

According to spokespersons with the Knoxville Police Department and Crimestoppers, the program has led to 22 arrests or issued warrants and has closed 20 cases. Officials also said that the program has paid out $2,750 in reward money and received over 875 tips.

Crimestoppers accepts tips on their website and in the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.