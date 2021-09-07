Advertisement

Jackie Sherrill to serve as honorary Pitt captain Saturday

Former Panthers coach to help celebrate Johnny Majors Classic
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, former Tennessee head football coach Johnny Majors...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, former Tennessee head football coach Johnny Majors waves to fans as he and members of the 1998 football team are introduced in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, in Knoxville, Tenn. Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died. He was 85. Majors died Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at home in Knoxville, Tenn., according to a statement from his wife, Mary Lynn Majors. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, FIle)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN.com writer and WVLT contributor Chris Low shared the news today that a former Pittsburgh and SEC coach will be in Knoxville Saturday to help celebrate and honor the late Johnny Majors.

Jackie Sherrill, who coached with John Majors at Pittsburgh, will serve as honorary captain for the Panthers during their game against Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville.

The two teams will also play next season at Pitt. The series has been dubbed the Johnny Majors Classic as a tribute to Majors, who died in June 2020 at the age of 85. Majors served as head coach at both Pitt and Tennessee, including two different stints at Pitt.

Sherrill told Chris Low, “Coach Majors means a lot to both schools, and he means a lot to me.” “He’s the one who started me in coaching, and we remained very tight all the way up to his passing.”

Low says Sherrill will speak to the Pitt team prior to the game. He and Majors coached together for five years at Iowa State (1968-72) and were together for three years at Pitt (1973-75). Saturday’s game kicks off at Noon inside Neyland Stadium. Click on the link below to read more from ESPN’s Chris Low.

