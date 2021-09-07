Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff gives details on 10-month catalytic converter theft investigation

The announcement will provide information about several arrests made on Friday, officials said.
Handcuffs
Handcuffs(WRDW)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is expected to hold a conference where he will give an update on a 10-month investigation into catalytic converter thefts in the Knox County area, officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The announcement will provide information about several arrests made on Friday, officials said.

The conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. WVLT News will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged after allegedly driving with motorcycle lodged in car in fatal crash
Tanker overturned
Intersection remains closed after crashed tanker leaks 3,000 gallons of fuel
No the sunsphere is not on fire
No, the Sunsphere is not on fire
Desmond Hatchett
Police arrest Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges, 21 kids
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline

Latest News

East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers
East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers leads to 20 closed cases
Jerry Hart
Man missing out of Anderson County
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy home following officer-involved shooting
Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged after allegedly driving with motorcycle lodged in car in fatal crash