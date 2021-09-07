Knox County Sheriff gives details on 10-month catalytic converter theft investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is expected to hold a conference where he will give an update on a 10-month investigation into catalytic converter thefts in the Knox County area, officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The announcement will provide information about several arrests made on Friday, officials said.

The conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. WVLT News will update this story as we learn more.

