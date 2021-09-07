A little warmer, but another cold front on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday comes with a little more warmth and increasing humidity, bur for now rain chances are limited. The next cold front will bring scattered rain and storms back to our area, and bring temperatures back down for a couple of days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts out mostly clear, with a few more clouds moving in and patches of haze and fog. Temperatures are in the low to mid 50s on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. The Valley cools to around 61 degrees.

Tuesday is mostly sunny for the afternoon hours, but a few clouds along the Smoky Mountains creates a stay rain or storm. The high today is around 85 degrees, but the humidity is inching up so it can feel a couple of degrees warmer in the shade.

Tonight comes with more clouds, and the low can only drop to around 69 degrees with that higher humidity. We’ll have a few showers and storms developing overnight through the morning hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

After isolated rain and storms Wednesday morning, the clouds part for the midday through the afternoon hours. We’ll heat up to around 86 degrees. The dew points are in the upper 60s still, so it will continue to feel a few degrees warmer in the shade. Then the cold front moves in early evening on the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky, and continues to move southeast across our area overnight. This peaks at a 40% coverage of our area in the evening through the middle of the night.

The sky is clearing for your Thursday morning, with a low around 64 degrees and patchy fog. Then we’ll have a more mild afternoon again around 81 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will start out in the upper 50s, and the afternoons increase from low 80s on Friday to mid 80s on Saturday.

The temperatures continue to gradually increasing back to around 90 degrees by Tuesday.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

