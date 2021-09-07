Man missing out of Anderson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Clinton Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man out of Anderson County. Jerry Hart, 34, has been missing since mid-August, officials said.

According to an announcement from the department, Hart’s family has not been able to make contact with him.

Those with information are asked to call Clinton Police at 865-457-3112.

