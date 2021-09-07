Advertisement

Man missing out of Anderson County

According to an announcement from the department, Hart's family has not been able to make contact with him.
Jerry Hart
Jerry Hart(CPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Clinton Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man out of Anderson County. Jerry Hart, 34, has been missing since mid-August, officials said.

According to an announcement from the department, Hart’s family has not been able to make contact with him.

Those with information are asked to call Clinton Police at 865-457-3112.

