Maryville woman indicted for falsely reporting a deputy sexually assaulted her

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported a Maryville woman was indicted for falsely reporting a sexual assault and for identity theft.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville woman was indicted for falsely reporting a sexual assault and for identity theft, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents began investigating a claim in April that a deputy with the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office had sexually assaulted Cristy Lynn Wallace at the time of her arrest.

On April 24, Wallace was transported from the Grainger County Jail to the Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson Co., where she reported a false name and that a deputy had sexually assaulted her, according to TBI officials.

TBI agents determined that the deputy did not sexually assault Wallace.

She is being charged with one count of false report and one count of identity theft.

