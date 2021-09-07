Advertisement

Nashville concert to benefit Tennessee flood victims

The Aug. 21 flooding killed 20 people as it took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines.
By Associated Press and David Sikes
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP / WVLT) - Country music songwriter Paul Overstreet is hosting a concert this week to benefit victims of Tennessee flooding last month in Waverly County.

A news release said other songwriters and artists joining Overstreet include Jeffrey Steele, Lee Thomas Miller, Rory Feek, Wendell Mobley, Jake Owen, Scotty Emerick, Even Stevens, Lee Greenwood and others. The event Thursday is being held at Ray Stevens CabaRay in Nashville.

The Aug. 21 flooding killed 20 people as it took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines. Tickets are on sale for a minimum donation of $10. Tickets are available online, by phone, or at the door.

