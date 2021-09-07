Advertisement

SEC 1-2 in latest AP Top-25 Poll

Alabama and Georgia occupy top two spots in the country
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the...
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday, giving the SEC the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the college football poll.

It is the second time in the past three seasons and the third in the past five that the SEC is sitting 1-2 in the Top 25. Alabama and LSU had a four-week run as numbers one and two in the 2019 season before they played each other.

AP TOP-25 FOOTBALL POLL

1. Alabama (59)1,571

2. Georgia (4)1,507

3. Ohio State1,437

4. Oklahoma1,374

5. Texas A&M1,288

6. Clemson1,231

7. Cincinnati1,136

8. Notre Dame1,070

9. Iowa State1,045

10. Iowa942

11. Penn State908

12. Oregon883

13. Florida842

14. USC789

15. Texas683

16. UCLA668

17. Coastal Carolina384

18. Wisconsin376

19. Virginia Tech359

20. Ole Miss335

21. Utah334

22. Miami (Fla.)229

23. Arizona State222

24. North Carolina198

25. Auburn83

