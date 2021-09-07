SEC 1-2 in latest AP Top-25 Poll
Alabama and Georgia occupy top two spots in the country
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday, giving the SEC the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the college football poll.
It is the second time in the past three seasons and the third in the past five that the SEC is sitting 1-2 in the Top 25. Alabama and LSU had a four-week run as numbers one and two in the 2019 season before they played each other.
AP TOP-25 FOOTBALL POLL
1. Alabama (59)1,571
2. Georgia (4)1,507
3. Ohio State1,437
4. Oklahoma1,374
5. Texas A&M1,288
6. Clemson1,231
7. Cincinnati1,136
8. Notre Dame1,070
9. Iowa State1,045
10. Iowa942
11. Penn State908
12. Oregon883
13. Florida842
14. USC789
15. Texas683
16. UCLA668
17. Coastal Carolina384
18. Wisconsin376
19. Virginia Tech359
20. Ole Miss335
21. Utah334
22. Miami (Fla.)229
23. Arizona State222
24. North Carolina198
25. Auburn83
