Smokies host peanut-free night at the ballpark

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the 10th time, the Tennessee Smokies are going peanut free! Partnering with the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center, the Smokies are inviting those with peanut allergies to enjoy a stress free night at the ballpark.

Preparations have been underway for a while ahead of Tuesday nights game. Aris Theofanopoulos with the Smokies says it takes a lot more than just removing peanuts from the concession stand.

“This date has been circled on the calendar for a while.” Says Theofanopoulos. “The Tennessee Smokies have been on the road playing baseball games in the previous two weeks, so we’ve had a great opportunity to power wash the stadium in every nook and cranny, and cleaned up every seat and every concession stand to get rid of as much peanut residue as possible.”

Dr. Nicholas Kolinsky, an allergist & immunologist with the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center, says this deep clean is needed to make sure everyone with peanut allergies can have fun.

“Some people are very sensitive.” Says Kolinsky. “All it takes is just a little bit of peanut protein maybe on the hand, and then touching the mouth, the eyes, the lips, anything in that area can cause a reaction.”

Dr. Kolinsky says that over 1% of children have some sort of food allergy, but peanut allergies have been drastically on the rise.

“In the last 10 years or so, peanut allergies have increased almost 25% more than the previous year. That’s why it’s so important to have events like this to help raise awareness about peanut allergies.”

Tuesday night also marks the final homestand of the year for the Smokies, with special promotions featured each week.

9/7 - Peanut Free Night

9/8 - All-You-Can-Eat-Wednesday

9/9 - Thirsty Thursday

9/10 - UT Night

9/11 - Summer Fireworks Series

9/12 - Fan Appreciation Day

