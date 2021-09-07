Spotty to scattered showers and storms as cold front arrives Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty showers and storms are possible tonight into Wednesday morning, but the best chance of rain is Wednesday night as a cold front arrives.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll have a few showers and storms developing tonight and into the overnight hours. Our low temperatures can only drop to around 69 degrees with that higher humidity.

After isolated rain and storms Wednesday morning, the clouds part for the midday through the afternoon hours. We’ll heat up to around 86 degrees. The dew points are in the upper 60s still, so it will continue to feel a few degrees warmer in the shade. Then the cold front moves in early evening on the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky, and continues to move southeast across our area overnight. This peaks at a 40% coverage of our area in the evening through the middle of the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sky is clearing for your Thursday morning, with a low around 64 degrees and patchy fog. Then we’ll have a more mild afternoon again around 81 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will start out in the upper 50s, and the afternoons increase from low 80s on Friday to mid 80s on Saturday.

The temperatures continue to gradually increasing back to around 90 degrees by Tuesday.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.