Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
The Denton’s restaurant caught fire Tuesday morning.
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A staple Knoxville restaurant caught fire Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. The fire occurred at the Denton’s located at 6920 Kingston Pike.
Fire crews and officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the fire and shut down a section of Kingston Pike near the building.
This is a developing story.
