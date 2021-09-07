Advertisement

Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire

The Denton’s restaurant caught fire Tuesday morning.
Denton's catches fire
Denton's catches fire(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A staple Knoxville restaurant caught fire Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. The fire occurred at the Denton’s located at 6920 Kingston Pike.

Fire crews and officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the fire and shut down a section of Kingston Pike near the building.

This is a developing story.

