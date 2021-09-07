Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A staple Knoxville restaurant caught fire Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. The fire occurred at the Denton’s located at 6920 Kingston Pike.

Fire crews and officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the fire and shut down a section of Kingston Pike near the building.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.