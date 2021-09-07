UT Gardens to auction birdhouses as part of 2021 Art in the Gardens project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Gardens will be auctioning off over 40 birdhouses as part of their 2021 Art in the Gardens project, officials announced Tuesday.

The auction, which will be held online, will open Monday, Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. and run through Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. Auction items will also include supporting rods and counterweights to steady the structures. Those interested can view the birdhouses prior to bidding at the Gardens with an exhibit guide.

Those interested can visit the auction website here.

