Advertisement

UT Gardens to auction birdhouses as part of 2021 Art in the Gardens project

Those interested can view the birdhouses prior to bidding at the Gardens with an exhibit guide.
Birdhouse at UT gardens
Birdhouse at UT gardens(UTK)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Gardens will be auctioning off over 40 birdhouses as part of their 2021 Art in the Gardens project, officials announced Tuesday.

The auction, which will be held online, will open Monday, Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. and run through Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. Auction items will also include supporting rods and counterweights to steady the structures. Those interested can view the birdhouses prior to bidding at the Gardens with an exhibit guide.

Those interested can visit the auction website here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash
No the sunsphere is not on fire
No, the Sunsphere is not on fire
Tanker overturned
Overturned tanker leaking 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident

Latest News

The Smokies have partnered wit the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center to bring awareness to peanut...
Smokies host peanut-free night at the ballpark
Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
Hobert Jennings
74-year-old veteran subject of possible abuse investigation
Few clouds, warmer and a little more humid today.
A little warmer, but another cold front on the way