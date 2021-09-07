“Violent” man on the run in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man described as “violent” is on the run in East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Valley CrimeStoppers posted that 40-year-old Frederick “Half Dead” Spradling is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine, and has multiple out of state warrants.

UPDATE- #FUGITIVE FREDRICK "HALF DEAD" SPRADLING WAS RECENTLY SEEN DRIVING A 2016 WHITE DODGE CHARGER W/BULLET HOLES COVERED BY TAPE ON THE FRONT PASSENGER DOOR. SPRADLING SHOULD BE CONSIDERED DANGEROUS. pic.twitter.com/Y4e7TSlYJc — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) September 7, 2021

Spradling was recently seen driving a 2016 White Dodge Charger with bullet holes covered by tape on the front passenger door.

If you see him, you are asked to submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and could supply a reward price up to $1,000.

