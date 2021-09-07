Advertisement

“Violent” man on the run in East Tennessee

Officials say the fugitive was recently seen in a 2016 White Dodge Charger.
Fredrick Spradling
Fredrick Spradling(ETVCS)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man described as “violent” is on the run in East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Valley CrimeStoppers posted that 40-year-old Frederick “Half Dead” Spradling is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine, and has multiple out of state warrants.

Spradling was recently seen driving a 2016 White Dodge Charger with bullet holes covered by tape on the front passenger door.

If you see him, you are asked to submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and could supply a reward price up to $1,000.

