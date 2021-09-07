Advertisement

Writers Block: Author uses East Tennessee as a backdrop for romance novels

Buck Turner said his books are romance novels have a twist to them.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Think Nicholas Sparks, but different. That’s how Buck Turner describes his writing style. “Romance novels with a twist is kind of the way I like to explain it because, while the romance or the love story is the anchor for most of my books, you may get a coming of age story, you may get a thriller or a mystery. So, we mix in other elements as well and so you might get two or three stories in one,” he said.

Turner has written more than six books and several more are on the way. Originally from East Tennessee, he uses the area as a backdrop for many of his books. “I try to use as many East Tennessee places as I can because it’s familiar. Tennessee’s my home I lived my first 25 years there before we moved to Northern Kentucky so very familiar for me and that’s, that’s kind of the first thing that writers learn to do and you write what you know. So there’s a lot of East Tennessee towns in my stories and it makes the perfect setting, be honest.

Turner is a Lincoln Memorial University graduate and will be inducted into the Literary Hall of Fame in October. “I was sent a letter over the summer, notified that I had been nominated and inducted. And so, very excited about that coming up in just a few weeks.”

You can find Turner’s books here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash
No the sunsphere is not on fire
No, the Sunsphere is not on fire
Tanker overturned
Overturned tanker leaking 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident

Latest News

The Smokies have partnered wit the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center to bring awareness to peanut...
Smokies host peanut-free night at the ballpark
Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
Hobert Jennings
74-year-old veteran subject of possible abuse investigation
Few clouds, warmer and a little more humid today.
A little warmer, but another cold front on the way