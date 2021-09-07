Writers Block: Author uses East Tennessee as a backdrop for romance novels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Think Nicholas Sparks, but different. That’s how Buck Turner describes his writing style. “Romance novels with a twist is kind of the way I like to explain it because, while the romance or the love story is the anchor for most of my books, you may get a coming of age story, you may get a thriller or a mystery. So, we mix in other elements as well and so you might get two or three stories in one,” he said.

Turner has written more than six books and several more are on the way. Originally from East Tennessee, he uses the area as a backdrop for many of his books. “I try to use as many East Tennessee places as I can because it’s familiar. Tennessee’s my home I lived my first 25 years there before we moved to Northern Kentucky so very familiar for me and that’s, that’s kind of the first thing that writers learn to do and you write what you know. So there’s a lot of East Tennessee towns in my stories and it makes the perfect setting, be honest.

Turner is a Lincoln Memorial University graduate and will be inducted into the Literary Hall of Fame in October. “I was sent a letter over the summer, notified that I had been nominated and inducted. And so, very excited about that coming up in just a few weeks.”

You can find Turner’s books here.

