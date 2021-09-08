Advertisement

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss returns home

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a Knoxville native who lost his life in the Kabul airport bombing last month, returns to East Tennessee.
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was remembered as a funny man who loved his country.
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was remembered as a funny man who loved his country.(East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association/XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The body of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss is scheduled to land at McGhee Tyson Airport on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., according to officials with the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association.

The convoy escorting him to Mynatt Funeral Home will take Alcoa Hwy. to 275 East to I-75 North to Emory Road.

“It is requested if you’re out on the road tomorrow to please pull over to the right and allow this escort to come through without any problems,” officials with the ETVMA said in a Facebook post.

If you want to show your support, you can park at Sevier Heights Baptist or Green Acres Flea Market on Alcoa Hwy.

A private service will be held for the family on Friday and they ask the public to respect their privacy at that time.

The public is invited to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss at a public memorial service at Gibbs High School at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

