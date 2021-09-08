Advertisement

Arrest made in Volunteer High School active shooter hoax call

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson reports an arrest has been made in connection to the Volunteer High School active shooter hoax call.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson reports an arrest has been made in connection to the Volunteer High School active shooter hoax call.

A joint investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Church Hill Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police lead to the arrest of an 18-year-old male at a residence in Manitoba, Canada.

On August 30, 2021 officers arrested the man and later released for court scheduled for December 7, 2021, according to officials with the Manitoba RCMP.

According to officials from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown around 7:52 a.m. on August 10, after reports of a possible active shooter inside the high school.

An unknown person reportedly called police and claimed to be a student in the bathroom at Volunteer High School, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson. The student claimed they had been bullied and harassed by students and was armed with a handgun, officials said.

“He said he was next to the office and he was going to make his way to the gymnasium where he was going to shoot his gun,” Sheriff Lawson said.

