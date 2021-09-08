Cold front brings rain tonight, nice cool down the rest of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front will move into our region tonight bringing us some rain and storms, but most importantly, it brings us cooler temperatures and lower humidity!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This cold front is moving into our region and will bring us some isolated heavy downpours and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Most of us will see light to moderate showers. Rain lingers into the overnight hours will temperatures starting near 62 degrees.

Cold front brings some showers and storms tonight (WVLT)

A few showers linger early Thursday, but really most of us should start to dry out and clear out. Expect lots of sunshine and lower humidity Thursday. Highs will only get to near 80 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The lower humidity continues into the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will remain in the lower 80s Friday with lots of sunshine.

We’ll get back to the mid-80s this weekend with dry conditions. High pressure sets up over our region which is why we’ll remain sunny and dry over the next several days.

The temperatures continue to gradually increase back to the upper 80s by Monday. Our next best chance for rain comes Wednesday and Thursday of next week, but even at that rain chances look very minimal.

Wednesday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

