Downtown Knoxville to host 9/11 memorial services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville leaders will host 9/11 memorial services downtown on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, officials announced Wednesday. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will observe the anniversary with the annual wreath laying ceremony at the City County Building.

The ceremony will take place at the 9/11 memorial on the lawn of the City County Building, which is located at 400 Main St. and begin with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time the North Tower of the World Trade Center was struck.

The ceremony will also include a performance of “Amazing Grace” by bagpiper Luke DeGhetto and a performance of “Taps” by Knox County Sheriff’s Office retiree Mike Freels.

Main street will be closed to all traffic during the event, but should reopen by 9:15 a.m., officials said.

Mayor Kincannon will also give remarks at the Sunsphere at 7:50 a.m. at the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Memorial Stair Climb. Mayor Kincannon and Knoxville Fire Department Chief Stan Sharp will also honor the 343 firefighters that lost their lives in the attacks.

First responders will also be honored in the second quarter of the University of Tennessee football game later that day.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.