Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large

Mooreland Elementary School was on lockdown earlier Wednesday after a nearby shooting, according to KPD officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mooreland Elementary School was on lockdown earlier Wednesday after a nearby shooting, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to 201 Stone Road in reference to a shooting victim, according to KPD.

Upon arrival at the scene, a man was found next to a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was later transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to officials.

Police report the suspect left the scene and Mooreland Elementary School was briefly put on lockdown.

So far investigators found that the suspect and victim knew each other but the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

