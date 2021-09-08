Advertisement

Family calls for answers, justice after Knoxville veteran assaulted

A Knoxville veteran is fighting for his life while his family is fighting for justice.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville veteran is fighting for his life while his family is fighting for justice.

A friend to his neighbors in the Vista Apartments in East Knoxville, Hobert Jennings likes to hang out on his front porch late at night.

His daughter, Alice Grant, told me it’s normal for the 74-year-old to socialize with his friends and return in the wee morning hours.

“But he’s always felt safe, and he’s always been safe, until Friday night,” said Grant.

Knoxville police responded to his home after he walked in Saturday morning “covered in blood.”

The police report states it’s an aggravated assault but no one knows where, when, how or why he got his injuries.

“My brother’s blood cries out for justice,” said Linda Jennings, Hobert’s sister.

Hobert was taken to UT Medical Center for severe brain injuries, now he’s on life support.

Grant has a message for the person responsible, “Please just turn yourself in. We’ll forgive you. We’ll pray for you. We’ll pray with you. But please just let justice be served for Hobert.”

The Jennings Family will make a decision to stay on or terminate life support on Wednesday.

The Knoxville Police Department continues to investigate this assault.

If anyone has any information about the incident contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged after allegedly driving with motorcycle lodged in car in fatal crash
Desmond Hatchett
Police arrest Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges, 21 kids
Tanker overturned
Intersection remains closed after crashed tanker leaks 3,000 gallons of fuel
Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
No the sunsphere is not on fire
No, the Sunsphere is not on fire

Latest News

Tanker overturned
Intersection remains closed after crashed tanker leaks 3,000 gallons of fuel
Hamblen County salvages a portion of items from its 1970 time capsule.
Salvaged items going on display from time capsule
Former U.S. marine rescues seven Afghan refugees, needs help supporting family in Clinton
Former Clinton marine rescues Afghan refugees
Hamblen County time capsule
Salvaged items going on display from time capsule