Advertisement

Gibbs High School wrestling team hosts fundraiser car show, carnival

The Gibbs High School wrestling team will host a fundraising event Saturday.
Gibbs High School fundraiser
Gibbs High School fundraiser(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gibbs High School wrestling team will host a fundraising event Saturday, a spokesperson with the team told WVLT News. The goal of the event is to raise money for travel, referees and students that need a little extra help to be on the team, wrestling coach Tim Pittman said.

The event will include a car and motorcycle show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a $10 entry fee per vehicle, according to event details. There will also be a carnival held inside the gym featuring carnival food. The carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re trying different ways of raising money,” Coach Pittman said, “which is important if you want to be good.”

Gibbs High School is located at 7628 Tazewell Pike in Corryton, Tenn.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Hatchett
Police arrest Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges, 21 kids
Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged after allegedly driving with motorcycle lodged in car in fatal crash
Edward Carmack Browder, Rhea Christopher Browder, Tegan Lee Cain, Earnest Stephen Bradley,...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office busts “criminal organization” following catalytic converter thefts
Tanker overturned
Intersection remains closed after crashed tanker leaks 3,000 gallons of fuel

Latest News

Knox County leaders sign letter to Gov. Lee on virtual education guidelines
University of Tennessee extends mask policy
Vincent Morrison
Man wanted for murder of Knoxville woman arrested in California
Sevierville PD responds to bomb threat at Courthouse
Sevierville Police responds to Courthouse bomb threat
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Scattered rain and storms for parts of the day