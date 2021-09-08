Gibbs High School wrestling team hosts fundraiser car show, carnival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gibbs High School wrestling team will host a fundraising event Saturday, a spokesperson with the team told WVLT News. The goal of the event is to raise money for travel, referees and students that need a little extra help to be on the team, wrestling coach Tim Pittman said.

The event will include a car and motorcycle show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a $10 entry fee per vehicle, according to event details. There will also be a carnival held inside the gym featuring carnival food. The carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re trying different ways of raising money,” Coach Pittman said, “which is important if you want to be good.”

Gibbs High School is located at 7628 Tazewell Pike in Corryton, Tenn.

