KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education is meeting to discuss an updated attendance policy.

Knox County Board of Education Meeting The Knox County Board of Education is scheduled to discuss updated COVID-19 policies throughout the district. Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

In the last meeting, the board voted down a universal mask mandate for the district.

