Knox County officials give update on COVID-19 dashboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County school system gave an update on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday. According to officials, many steps in the process of reporting numbers could lead to delays.

Knox County Schools works closely with the Knox County Health Department to update the dashboard, officials said. According to the update, those who test positive must fill out an information form for the KCHD, which the KCHD then uses to determine whether or not they are a KCS student.

Delays in reporting can come from every step in the process, officials said. This means that delays in testing, processing tests and reporting correct information to the KCHD can lead to delays in dashboard updates, officials said.

Knox County Schools is also working with the KCHD on providing “improved testing availability” for teachers, officials said, however, the district does not currently offer COVID-19 testing in schools.

The Knox County Board of Education met Wednesday Sept. 1 to discuss COVID-19 in schools. During the meeting, the Board decided to not implement a universal mask mandate and also discussed possible changes to the dashboard. The Board discussed the possibility of implementing a school-by-school dashboard, rather than the comprehensive one that is used now.

The Board is expected to discuss dashboard changes further at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8.

