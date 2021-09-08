Knox County Sheriff’s Office busts “criminal organization” following catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic Converter Theft Arrests Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler gives an update on several catalytic converter theft arrests. More: https://bit.ly/2X6NPsJ Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they had busted a “large criminal organization” that had been stealing catalytic converters from the Knox County area. The bust follows a 10-month investigation.

At the announcement, officials said they arrested eight people that they had identified as suspects involved in the thefts.

Knox County saw over 500 cases of catalytic converter thefts last year, officials said. While they were not able to directly tie individual thefts to the group, they did receive indictments on the individuals for catalytic converter thefts.

Investigators said that what makes the catalytic converter so valuable is the metals inside.

They went on to say rhodium is particularly expensive saying, “at one point around the first of the year it was up to $29,000 and ounce so once the thieves found out how lucrative it was and that they could cut one off in two and a half minutes it’s good business for them and that’s why we had such a great spike in the thefts”.

The organization was led by four people, identified as Edward Browder, Rhea Browder, Tegan Cain, Ernest Bradley. Other members of the organization were Kalab Eskew, James Glaze, Damien Ogorman and William Hall, officials said. They would handle the buying and selling of the converters after they were stolen, but did not actually steal the converters, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials.

“The work by these Detectives and our supporting units is to be commended,” said Sheriff Tom Spangler. “I am very proud of them and honored to have them at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful for the work and cooperation by Blount County Sheriff’s Office as well as Scott County Sheriff’s Office. We are proud of these working relationships and what they mean to all of our citizens.”

Investigators said the best way to help authorities is to watch where you park and report any suspicious activity if you see something.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.