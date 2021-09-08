Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office busts “criminal organization” following catalytic converter thefts

The announcement will provide information about several arrests made on Friday, officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Catalytic Converter Theft Arrests

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler gives an update on several catalytic converter theft arrests. More: https://bit.ly/2X6NPsJ

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they had busted a “large criminal organization” that had been stealing catalytic converters from the Knox County area. The bust follows a 10-month investigation.

At the announcement, officials said they arrested eight people that they had identified as suspects involved in the thefts.

Knox County saw over 500 cases of catalytic converter thefts last year, officials said. While they were not able to directly tie individual thefts to the group, they did receive indictments on the individuals for catalytic converter thefts.

Investigators said that what makes the catalytic converter so valuable is the metals inside.

They went on to say rhodium is particularly expensive saying, “at one point around the first of the year it was up to $29,000 and ounce so once the thieves found out how lucrative it was and that they could cut one off in two and a half minutes it’s good business for them and that’s why we had such a great spike in the thefts”.

The organization was led by four people, identified as Edward Browder, Rhea Browder, Tegan Cain, Ernest Bradley. Other members of the organization were Kalab Eskew, James Glaze, Damien Ogorman and William Hall, officials said. They would handle the buying and selling of the converters after they were stolen, but did not actually steal the converters, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials.

“The work by these Detectives and our supporting units is to be commended,” said Sheriff Tom Spangler. “I am very proud of them and honored to have them at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful for the work and cooperation by Blount County Sheriff’s Office as well as Scott County Sheriff’s Office. We are proud of these working relationships and what they mean to all of our citizens.”

Investigators said the best way to help authorities is to watch where you park and report any suspicious activity if you see something.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged after allegedly driving with motorcycle lodged in car in fatal crash
Desmond Hatchett
Police arrest Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges, 21 kids
Tanker overturned
Intersection remains closed after crashed tanker leaks 3,000 gallons of fuel
Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
No the sunsphere is not on fire
No, the Sunsphere is not on fire

Latest News

Rhiannon Potkey boxing up new sporting equipment
A Knoxville woman is providing student athletes with ‘Goods 4 Greatness’
Experts say refugee resettlement can be a lengthy process
Agency preparing for more Afghans to arrive in East Tennessee
Bridge Refugee Service prepares for more Afghan refugees
Agency preparing for more Afghans to arrive in East Tennessee
Spotty AM to scattered PM Wednesday
Spotty to scattered showers and storms as cold front arrives Wednesday