Lenoir City High School moves to temporary virtual learning

The school will be moving online for one week.
Lenoir City High School / Source: WVLT News
Lenoir City High School / Source: WVLT News
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City High School will be moving to virtual learning temporarily, officials with the school tell WVLT News. School administration made the decision to move online for a “number of reasons,” including staff illnesses, they said.

The school has also had trouble finding substitute teachers, officials said.

The school will move online for one week, beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, and students will return to in-person classes Thursday, Sept. 16, officials said.

