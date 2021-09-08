Lenoir City High School moves to temporary virtual learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City High School will be moving to virtual learning temporarily, officials with the school tell WVLT News. School administration made the decision to move online for a “number of reasons,” including staff illnesses, they said.

The school has also had trouble finding substitute teachers, officials said.

The school will move online for one week, beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, and students will return to in-person classes Thursday, Sept. 16, officials said.

