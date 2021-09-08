Advertisement

Man wanted for murder of Knoxville woman arrested in California

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in murder of Knoxville woman in Ramona, California
Vincent Morrison
Vincent Morrison(KPD)
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police say that Vincent Morrison was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Ramona, California.

31-year-old Morrison is from Maryville and was arrested for second-degree murder after the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Aisha Cates in Walter P. Taylor Homes.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to the area of McConnell Street and MLK Jr. Avenue regarding a shooting on Sunday, August 22 around 3:15 a.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, a woman was found unresponsive beside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

The victim identified as Aisha Cates, 43, of Knoxville was transported to UT Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that an occupant of an unknown vehicle shot Cates and fled the area, the official said.

The Knoxville Police Department Major Crimes Unit investigators identified Maryville resident Vincent Morrison as the wanted suspect and have issued a warrant, charging him with second-degree murder.

The 31-year-old has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and vandalism from an incident on March 5, 2021, when he shot his fiancé.

KPD says that Morrison was located with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, and will be extradited back to Knox County imminently.

