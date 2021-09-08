‘Mobile morgue’ coming to Blount Memorial Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount Memorial Hospital will be receiving a “mobile morgue” amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases East Tennessee has seen, according to hospital officials. Officials did not confirm that the “mobile morgue” is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, but the hospital has recently made some operational changes due to an influx of patients.

Blount Memorial Hospital currently has 85 COVID-19 patients, according to data from the City of Maryville. Of the 85 positive patients, 67 are unvaccinated.

Blount Memorial officials announced last month that they would be stopping some procedures because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. Blount County has seen 216 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the data.

