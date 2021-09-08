Police ID driver killed in weigh-station crash on I-74

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WXIX) - The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after it ran off westbound Interstate 74 and crashed into the scalehouse at a weight station early Wednesday, according to West Harrison fire officials.

It happened about 5:15 a.m., just inside the Indiana border after the exit for New Haven and Dry Fork roads.

Indiana State Police identified the driver as James Bristol, 63, of Jefferson City, Tennessee.

ISP says Bristol was in a 2021 Freightliner semi pulling a box trailer when, for unknown reasons, he left the roadway, entered the weigh station, drove into the scalehouse and came to a rest inside the building.

A truck driver parked at the station says he saw the semi veer off the highway and hit the building at full speed without appearing to brake beforehand.

First responders found Bristol with fatal injuries after tow trucks pulled the truck away from the scalehouse.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office.

The scalehouse was completely destroyed. It was closed and unoccupied at the time, according to ISP.

A Hamilton County’s Urban Search & Rescue team representative was called to join the search and assess the building. Numerous other police, fire and medical agencies responded.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors. Investigators believe a medical issue may have played a role in the crash.

An autopsy is pending.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Indiana State Police’s Versailles Post: 812-689-5000.

The Indiana State Police is on the scene of a serious crash on I-74 Westbound at the 171 mile marker (Indiana/Ohio State line).



A semi tractor trailer left the roadway, crashing through the scalehouse at the West Harrison weigh station.



More information will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/OC92n1dLmU — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) September 8, 2021

