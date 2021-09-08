Advertisement

Salvaged items going on display from time capsule

By Anne Brock
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Silver half dollars, a lady’s gold ring and newspaper with a Mickey Mouse cartoon, are among treasures salvaged from the Hamblen County time capsule from 1970.

Water damage destroyed dozens of letters and most of the paper items inside the capsule at the center of a 150th Anniversary celebration event set for Saturday, September 18.

The gathering will be at 11:00 am at the Hamblen County Courthouse.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Anniversary Chairman Jim Clawson, about the discovery that water had destroyed so many historic items. The letters were written from founding families from the area, addressed to heirs who were invited to the ceremony.

Now, Clawson and Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain, said those families and the public are invited to bring items for another time capsule about this time in history.

“We’re gonna actually purchase a capsule and we’re gonna actually seal it,” said Clawson.

Brittain said there is much to be proud of, “Economically, culturally. The people make it a great place.”

Among those who had written letters, were Gayle Bruce and her late husband, Paul, who served as the county’s first Executive which is now called county mayor.

“I addressed it to the three children. It was written on just plain notebook paper. I told them how much we loved them,” said Bruce.

Because the letters and their envelopes disintegrated, there is no way to know if other treasures were inside those envelopes for heirs. So, Clawson is asking everyone involved to donate items for historic purposes.

“We are gonna prepare a display using these artifacts, put it permanently in our Hamblen County Archives,” said Clawson.

Bruce will be donating three silver half dollars she brought in 1970, one for each of her now grown children.

