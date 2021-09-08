Advertisement

Scattered rain and storms for parts of the day

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Wednesday! There’s a few isolated rain drops that will try to work there way through our southern communities and then more scattered rain and storms this afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We do have some patches of fog, but otherwise we’ve got a partly sunny sky to deal with. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Wednesday will be near 86 in Knoxville to 81 in Crossville.

Rain and storms that move in this evening will bring some heavy downpours at times. Most of us though will stay dry this evening.

Tonight we’ll have a few lingering showers and storms early through late evening, but then we’ll start to clear things up by the start of Thursday. Thursday morning we’ll be right at 60 for a low.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday and Saturday will start out in the upper 50s, and the afternoons increase from low 80s on Friday to mid 80s on Saturday.

The temperatures continue to gradually increasing back to around 90 degrees by Tuesday.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

