Advertisement

Sevierville Police responds to Courthouse bomb threat

Multiple roads in Sevierville are closed as Sevierville police officers respond to a bomb threat at the Courthouse, officials tell WVLT News.
Sevierville PD responds to bomb threat at Courthouse
Sevierville PD responds to bomb threat at Courthouse(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple roads in Sevierville are closed as Sevierville police officers respond to a bomb threat at the Courthouse, officials tell WVLT News.

Portions of Court Avenue, Bruce Street, Commerce Avenue and Main Street are closed, officials said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Hatchett
Police arrest Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges, 21 kids
Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged after allegedly driving with motorcycle lodged in car in fatal crash
Edward Carmack Browder, Rhea Christopher Browder, Tegan Lee Cain, Earnest Stephen Bradley,...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office busts “criminal organization” following catalytic converter thefts
Tanker overturned
Intersection remains closed after crashed tanker leaks 3,000 gallons of fuel

Latest News

Knox County leaders sign letter to Gov. Lee on virtual education guidelines
Linda Jennings holds up a picture of Hobert in his Army uniform from the 1960s
Knoxville veteran on life-support, family calls for answers
Lenoir City High School / Source: WVLT News
Lenoir City High School moves to temporary virtual learning
Members of the Tennessee National Guard arrive at LeConte Medical Center on Fri. Sept. 3, 2021.
LeConte Medical Center receives help from National Guard