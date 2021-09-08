Sevierville Police responds to Courthouse bomb threat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple roads in Sevierville are closed as Sevierville police officers respond to a bomb threat at the Courthouse, officials tell WVLT News.

TRAFFIC ALERT Portions of several roads (inc. Court Ave, Bruce St, Commerce Ave, Main St) around the Sevier County Courthouse have been temporarily closed due to an ongoing situation. Please choose alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/qk0xBKvVpv — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) September 8, 2021

Portions of Court Avenue, Bruce Street, Commerce Avenue and Main Street are closed, officials said.

This is a developing story.

