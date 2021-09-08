Sevierville Police responds to Courthouse bomb threat
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple roads in Sevierville are closed as Sevierville police officers respond to a bomb threat at the Courthouse, officials tell WVLT News.
Portions of Court Avenue, Bruce Street, Commerce Avenue and Main Street are closed, officials said.
This is a developing story.
