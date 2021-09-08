Advertisement

VolShop brings back classic shirt for a good cause

A portion of the proceeds made by shirt sales will go to the Johnny Majors Memorial Fund.
Johnny Majors shirt
Johnny Majors shirt(VolShop)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The VolShop has brought back a classic polo to help celebrate the Johnny Majors Classic. The classic white polo sports a classic University of Tennessee logo and supports a good cause as well.

“We just couldn’t sit back and not make something awesome to celebrate the Johnny Majors Classic. In true VolShop form, we recreated his iconic polo,” said the official VolShop Twitter account.

