Ways to Find Your Fun this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of fun things for you and your family to do heading into the end of the week and into the weekend!

Thursday, September 9th:

On Thursday, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will host a free concert. The family-friendly event will take place in Market Square at 7:30 p.m. No tickets are required. Make sure to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on.

Friday, September 10th:

On Friday the 101st Tennessee Valley Fair will kick off. The gates and rides open at 5 p.m. Tickets are discounted at $6 if you arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. is the Fair Food Throwdown where food vendors compete to earn the title of “Best Of” in several food categories. That will take place at the Jacob Building. Also starting Friday and containing every night, there will be a nightly firework display starting at 10:30 p.m. The fair runs until September 19.

Saturday, September 11th:

Saturday is the Cotton Candy Classic 5K. You can come run, walk, or skip through all of the sights and sounds the fair has to offer. Proceeds go to supporting the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation. Registration includes two free admission tickets to the fair. The race starts at 8 a.m.

Sunday, September 12th:

On Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., you can head over to Knox Brew Hub and get on the Cuddle Bus. Small Bread Rescue of East Tennessee and Brew Dog are teaming up so you can come and meet available rescues. A $10 donation gets you a limited street dog beer and some time spent on the Cuddle Bus. Kids go on the bus for $5. Knox Brew Hub will also be hosting Senior Dog Bingo inside.

Also starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday is the New Ground Music Festival. The festival is focused on a new generation of music and offers emerging artists the chance to put themselves in front of a larger audience. The event will take place at Lakeshore Park. General admission is $25.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.