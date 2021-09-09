Admistrator pushing for mandatory lessons on 9/11 terrorist attacks in Tennessee classrooms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Steve Shedden, the Dean of Students at Bearden Middle School, helped work with state legislator Jason Zachary to sponsor a bill regarding teaching students about the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Bill 0156 states public schools should “provide age-appropriate instruction to public school students in kindergarten through grade 12 on the events of September 11, 2001, annually on September 11.”

Shedden was an NYPD officer during the September 11th attack. He was on vacation at the time and has a lot of survivors guilt. He watched the destruction in his city from afar.

“For me this was yesterday. Children, grandchildren, marriages- no day impacted my life like 9/11,” said Shedden.

There has not been anything done to the bill since March.

