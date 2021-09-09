Army mom pays respects to Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Patriotism filled the Maloney Road Bridge in South Knoxville on Thursday morning as people gathered to pay their respects to Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss.

“I wanted to show my respect for the family during this difficult time,” said Michelle Swaney, an Army mom.

At a time when Swaney is usually at work, but she chose this day to take her lunch break.

“It’s amazing sight, a lot of people,” explained Swaney. “And it’s great for the community to come together and pay their respects this way.”

People of all ages came out to watch Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss’s processional.

“My family has always been very appreciative and respectful of the service and service members and the sacrifices they make but this was a difficult time for our family as well.” Swaney said.

When she first heard the news of Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, she said, “It was hard and it hurt.”

The reason it felt all too close to home is because she has a son, Jared, who’s in the Army stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“It most definitely hit home, even harder,” Swaney said.

She has a message for his family: “Thank you for his service, the way you’ve raised him and his sacrifices.”

John Fulkerson, a University of Tennessee basketball player, and the Knoxville Fire Department were also there, along with many other people.

