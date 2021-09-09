Advertisement

Business magazine recognizes UT as one of Tennessee’s Best Employers

UT earned the state’s number seven spot.
A beauty shot of the outside of Mossman Building on November 7, 2018. Photo by Steven Bridges
A beauty shot of the outside of Mossman Building on November 7, 2018. Photo by Steven Bridges(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has been recognized as one of the best places to work in Tennessee. The recognition being made by business magazine, Forbes.

UT earned the state’s number seven spot.

“We’ve worked hard to make working here an enjoyable and safe place for our employees. It’s amazing to see these efforts are being recognized,” said Mary Lucal, associate vice chancellor for human resources. “We want the university to feel like home for anyone who studies or works here.”

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research company, to produce its annual list. Data was collected by surveying 80,000 Americans employed by businesses with at least 500 employees. The surveys were conducted between October 2020 and June 2021.

In Tennessee, some of the leading employers were in the education, health care, utilities, IT, and insurance industries.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
Desmond Hatchett
Police arrest Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges, 21 kids
Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged after allegedly driving with motorcycle lodged in car in fatal crash
Edward Carmack Browder, Rhea Christopher Browder, Tegan Lee Cain, Earnest Stephen Bradley,...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office busts “criminal organization” following catalytic converter thefts
Fredrick Spradling
“Violent” man on the run in East Tennessee

Latest News

KCS Board of Education votes on COVID protocols
KCS Board of Education met to discuss COVID attendance policy
Lady Vol basketball
Three Final Four Teams On Lady Vols’ 2021-22 Schedule
Smokies Bobblehead
Smokies Welcome UT Night on Friday
Cooler and sunny Thursday
Cold front brings rain tonight, nice cool down the rest of the week