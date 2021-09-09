Business magazine recognizes UT as one of Tennessee’s Best Employers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has been recognized as one of the best places to work in Tennessee. The recognition being made by business magazine, Forbes.

UT earned the state’s number seven spot.

“We’ve worked hard to make working here an enjoyable and safe place for our employees. It’s amazing to see these efforts are being recognized,” said Mary Lucal, associate vice chancellor for human resources. “We want the university to feel like home for anyone who studies or works here.”

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research company, to produce its annual list. Data was collected by surveying 80,000 Americans employed by businesses with at least 500 employees. The surveys were conducted between October 2020 and June 2021.

In Tennessee, some of the leading employers were in the education, health care, utilities, IT, and insurance industries.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.