A cold front settles in to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front moved in scattered rain through the early morning hours, but leaves us with cooler temperatures to end the week. Temperatures gradually warm back up, and next week reminds us we still have some “summer” left.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered light to moderate and isolated heavier rain moved through early morning, as a cold front moves in. A stray pocket of rain is all that’s left by sunrise, with a low around 64 degrees.

We have a beautiful, mostly sunny Thursday. The wind is cooler, out of the Northwest and up to 10 mph at times. We’re topping out around 80 degrees, with decreasing humidity.

That humidity drop allows tonight’s low to drop to around 57 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts out chilly, but warms to around 81 degrees. That’s just below average, for now.

Saturday starts out chilly in the mid 50s, but the temperature gradually increases as the wind turns and we rebound to a seasonable high of 84 degrees. It’s staying mostly clear all weekend long! If you’re planning to watch the Vols game, it’s a chilly morning tailgate and then warming nicely from that Noon kickoff to the post game.

Saturday Noon, Pittsburgh at Tennessee (WVLT)

The temperatures continue to gradually increase back to the upper 80s by Monday. The humidity is also increasing early next week, so it will feel like it’s in the 90s again, and some spots in our area could easily hit 90 through Wednesday. We’re monitoring some better late week rain chances for you, beyond the 8-day forecast.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

