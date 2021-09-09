Dunkin’ to donate $10K to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dunkin’ of Alabama and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation gave a $10,000 check to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Thursday morning.

The donation stems from the Gold Joy Donut program this past July, officials with the company said in a release. The donuts featured “gold” icing and a bonus Dunkin’ Munchkin in the middle.

Dunkin’ ran the campaign by selling special Gold Joy donuts and donating one dollar from each sale towards the donation.

