Gatlinburg-Pittman takes on undefeated Loudon in this week’s Rivalry Thursday game

Gatlinburg-Pittman will take on an undefeated Loudon High School in this week’s Rivalry Thursday football game.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg-Pittman will take on an undefeated Loudon High School in this week’s Rivalry Thursday football game.

Gatlinburg-Pittman is 1-2 this season after taking losses from Austin-East and Alcoa. Loudon, which has gone 4-0 so far, is undefeated this season after taking wins from Soddy Daisy, Lenoir City, Sweetwater and Daniel Boone.

Loudon’s quarterback, Keaton Harig, is the Varsity All Access Player of the Week after throwing four touchdown passes in last week’s win over Daniel Boone.

You can watch WVLT’s coverage here and on MyVLT at 7 p.m.

