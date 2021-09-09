A Hero Comes Home: How you can pay respects to fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, a number of strangers lined a path to pay their respects to Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. The Knoxville native lost his life in the Kabul airport bombing last month while he rescued people from Afghanistan.

“A part of me is proud that we have an individual from our community that has given the ultimate sacrifice,” Doug Hunley, a former service man paying respects, said.

An escort of first responders and active service members traveled from McGhee Tyson Airport to Mynatt Funeral Home in the Halls community. Whether the group of strangers held a flag or had a hand across their heart, they each shared a moment of gratitude for Knauss’ wife, parents and grandparents.

“They’re just really good people. The best of the best,” Hunley said.

The public is invited to honor the memory of Sgt. Knauss during a memorial service at Gibbs High School at 5 P.M. Saturday.

