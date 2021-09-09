Heupel Brings Special Guest to Vol Calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Yes, the first year head coach was still riding the high of not just picking up his first win, but all that goes along with the pre-game pageantry of the Vol Walk, something also experienced by his kids.

“They said, Wow, it’s really long. There’s a lot of people and it’s really long when you come down the hill and you still got to make a left hand turn in your, you’re still nowhere near Gate-21. As much as people talk about the Vol Walk and running out the T, it’s better than then people talk about,” said Heupel.

About the walk son Jace added, “Um, there’s a lot of people so it’s kind of scary at the beginning but it is really cool.”

And he’s absolutely right.

Coach Heupel flanked by his son Jace down at Vol Calls Wednesday night and having fun, and like dad on cloud nine coming off opening night.

The attention though quickly turned to Pitt this week and a defense that recorded better than 97 sacks last year and five in the opener with UMass.

Coach told the crowd Wednesday night that protecting his quarterback will be key against the Panthers.

“They’ve had some elite players there and still have elite players there on that side of the ball had a couple draft picks from from last year. They’re third down packages are multiple, you’ve got to create some big plays against these guys and that’s the normal downs. You do not want to live in third long against these guys.”

It’s the Vols and Pitt Panthers in the Johnny Majors Classic Saturday at Noon in side Neyland Stadium. ESPN will have the broadcast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.